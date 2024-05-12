Canoe Financial LP Sells 23,456 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Canoe Financial LP decreased its stake in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,130 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 23,456 shares during the quarter. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Enerplus by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,366,419 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $130,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,478 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,150,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,881,849 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,868,000 after purchasing an additional 718,606 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Enerplus by 1.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,697,831 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,933,000 after purchasing an additional 25,215 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enerplus by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 74,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ERF opened at $19.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.95. Enerplus Co. has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $20.97.

Enerplus Cuts Dividend

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Free Report ) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Enerplus had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ERF shares. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enerplus in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $19.07 to $20.09 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.87.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

