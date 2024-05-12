Canoe Financial LP Sells 33,183 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Canoe Financial LP cut its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,190,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,183 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in Cameco were worth $51,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Cameco by 21.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,418,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,087,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865,085 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 74.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,730,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,190 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,089,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,004 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth $61,245,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the third quarter valued at about $46,585,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of CCJ opened at $50.91 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $53.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 130.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

