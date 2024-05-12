Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Price Target to $3.00

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on INVZ. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $5.00 to $3.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Innoviz Technologies stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.18. 2,101,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,298,741. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.70. Innoviz Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $4.39.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 441.23% and a negative return on equity of 76.26%. The business had revenue of $14.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Innoviz Technologies will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crown Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

