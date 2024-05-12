Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Shares Acquired by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDVFree Report) by 192.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,595 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $15,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGDV. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CGDV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,122,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,761. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

