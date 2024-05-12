Cardano (ADA) Trading 3.7% Lower This Week

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 12th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000721 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $15.71 billion and $172.77 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,927.10 or 0.04789915 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00055162 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00011459 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00019435 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011634 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00014062 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003603 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000294 BTC.
About Cardano
ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,869,473,182 coins and its circulating supply is 35,663,555,646 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.