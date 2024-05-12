Cardano (ADA) Trading 3.7% Lower This Week

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 12th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000721 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $15.71 billion and $172.77 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,927.10 or 0.04789915 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00055162 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00011459 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00019435 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011634 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00014062 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003603 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000294 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,869,473,182 coins and its circulating supply is 35,663,555,646 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

