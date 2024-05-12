CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.290-0.340 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $202.0 million-$222.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224.5 million. CarGurus also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.29-0.34 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CARG shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CarGurus from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.36.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,955,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,974. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $24.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.35.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. CarGurus had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $223.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $378,448.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 548,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,756,259.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $378,448.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 548,845 shares in the company, valued at $11,756,259.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 23,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $521,316.41. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 111,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,464.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,793 shares of company stock worth $2,523,342 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

