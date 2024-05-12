CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.290-0.340 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $202.0 million-$222.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224.5 million. CarGurus also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.29-0.34 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CARG. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CarGurus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.36.

CarGurus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CARG traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,955,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,974. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average is $22.35. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.57. CarGurus has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $24.76.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $223.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.05 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 22,358 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $494,782.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,770.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CarGurus news, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 10,573 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $238,526.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 168,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,313.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 22,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $494,782.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,770.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,793 shares of company stock worth $2,523,342 over the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

