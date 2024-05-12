Carol Ann Wirsbinski Buys 541 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Stock

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) Director Carol Ann Wirsbinski bought 541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $19,989.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,619 shares in the company, valued at $170,672.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Clearfield Price Performance
CLFD opened at $37.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.94 million, a P/E ratio of -148.12 and a beta of 1.33. Clearfield, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $50.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.49.
Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.13. Clearfield had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $36.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CLFD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Northland Securities raised Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Clearfield from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.40.
About Clearfield
Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.
