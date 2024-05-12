Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Benchmark from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRS. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $104.67 on Wednesday. Carpenter Technology has a 1 year low of $44.40 and a 1 year high of $107.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.53. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $684.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.42%.

In other news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total transaction of $3,117,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,126 shares in the company, valued at $24,551,751.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $81,892.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,183.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total transaction of $3,117,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,551,751.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,160 shares of company stock worth $3,645,081. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the third quarter worth about $284,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 16.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 400.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 8.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 351,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,601,000 after purchasing an additional 28,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

