Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 34,871 Shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,871 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 3.20% of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF worth $7,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, RiverTree Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000.

Get Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF alerts:

Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF Price Performance

TACK traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $25.88. 13,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,859. Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.84.

Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF Profile

The Fairlead Tactical Sector Fund (TACK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund relies on a proprietary, technical model to actively manage a US large-cap sector rotation strategy. During periods deemed risk-off, the fund toggles the exposure to short- or long-term US Treasurys or gold TACK was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Fairlead.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.