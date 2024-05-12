Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 5,899 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $9,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VOE traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $154.33. The stock had a trading volume of 183,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,568. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $156.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.53 and a 200-day moving average of $144.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

