Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2,084.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,415,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 104,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $286.17. 718,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,812. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $224.32 and a 12 month high of $288.75.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

