Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 100.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,140 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.17% of Mueller Industries worth $9,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MLI stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $59.27. The stock had a trading volume of 387,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,042. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.00 and its 200-day moving average is $48.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.08. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.96 and a 52-week high of $59.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 16.03%.

MLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $229,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,970,420.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 52,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $3,001,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,949,535.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $229,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,970,420.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

