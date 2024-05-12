Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 250 Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,226 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,486,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Republic Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 29,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 22,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

Republic Bancorp stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.94. The company had a trading volume of 16,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,772. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $57.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In other news, Director Michael T. Rust sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $66,402.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,772 shares in the company, valued at $985,215.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

