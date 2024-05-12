Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 266 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 140,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,536,000 after purchasing an additional 68,170 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $764,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Iams Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.71. 1,474,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,397,122. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $64.47 and a twelve month high of $85.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.99.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

