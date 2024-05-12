Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 640 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.8 %

GLD traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.71. The company had a trading volume of 8,700,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,601,856. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $225.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.93.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

