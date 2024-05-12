Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 6,788 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.0% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,283.1% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 107,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 99,903 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 342,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 54,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.24. 5,326,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,476,890. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.85. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $100.19.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

