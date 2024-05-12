Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TT. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 24,670.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,034,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,247 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,085,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,852,000 after purchasing an additional 880,583 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,743,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,343,000 after acquiring an additional 632,598 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,639,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,581,000 after acquiring an additional 436,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 31.4% during the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,812,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,784,000 after purchasing an additional 433,388 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $331.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $162.04 and a 52-week high of $335.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.13.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total value of $742,413.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,700,168.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total value of $742,413.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,700,168.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $813,378.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,976,792.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,746 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,786. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on TT shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.54.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

