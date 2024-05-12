Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Motco increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $478.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,347,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,368,322. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.48. The company has a market cap of $433.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.83 and a fifty-two week high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

