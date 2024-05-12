Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $11.02 Million Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $11,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 352.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.93.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,618 shares of company stock valued at $13,397,978 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Up 0.5 %

RTX stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.32. 5,626,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,025,555. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $106.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $141.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.64.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.55%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

