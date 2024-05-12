Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,810,000. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,196,000. Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 67,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 451,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,800,000 after acquiring an additional 229,550 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.21. 1,281,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,679. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.33.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

