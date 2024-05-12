Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.87 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,555 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in Tesla by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 302,803 shares of company stock valued at $56,124,840. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Bank of America upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.90.

View Our Latest Report on Tesla

Tesla Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $3.50 on Friday, hitting $168.47. 72,627,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,518,592. The company has a market cap of $537.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $299.29.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.