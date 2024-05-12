Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $31.34 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.8 %

GOOG traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.29. The stock had a trading volume of 18,740,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,197,292. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.93 and a 1-year high of $176.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 252,629 shares of company stock worth $37,091,240. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

