Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $8.48 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $8,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UL. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,843,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,716,000 after buying an additional 965,173 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,548,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,293,000 after purchasing an additional 515,088 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,748,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,734 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Unilever by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,819,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,664,000 after purchasing an additional 67,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,332,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,582,000 after purchasing an additional 47,256 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on UL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus increased their price target on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Unilever Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,061,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688,188. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $54.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.85.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4556 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

