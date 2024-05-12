Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 180,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,373 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 416.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $61.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,816,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,561,455. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.06. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $48.09 and a 52-week high of $61.69.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.