Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,951 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $5,538,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Starbucks by 1.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 36,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 548.2% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 739 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 13.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 83,283 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after buying an additional 10,081 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $651,738 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,761,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,631,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.80 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.14.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SBUX. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

