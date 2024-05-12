Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $9,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Nasdaq by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,710.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,809,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,010,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,647,360 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.66. 1,761,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,238,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.22. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $64.25.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDAQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.92.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

