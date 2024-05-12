Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,480 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $16,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 510.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SPYG traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $73.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,069,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,205. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.62. The company has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.84 and a 12-month high of $74.10.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.