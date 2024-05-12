Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.13% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,283,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 943.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 25,638 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,575,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,893,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Wednesday.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AGM stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52-week low of $122.96 and a 52-week high of $199.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.05.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $403.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.22 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is 34.15%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

