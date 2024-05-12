Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 117 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 97,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,409,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 21,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 24,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $532,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $211.49. 1,082,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.47. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.71 and a fifty-two week high of $214.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 8,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,844,111.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $19,804,339.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 8,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,844,111.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,804,339.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $153,899.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,934,010.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,007 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,520 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC upped their price target on Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Waste Management from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.24.

Waste Management Profile



Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

