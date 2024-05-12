Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,228 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,906,000 after buying an additional 2,515,864 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 439.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,259,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,815 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 25,188.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 613,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,445,420,000 after purchasing an additional 611,312 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 294.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 745,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,604,000 after purchasing an additional 556,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 122.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 826,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,956,000 after acquiring an additional 454,146 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.31, for a total value of $5,686,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.31, for a total value of $5,686,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total transaction of $24,373,012.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,639.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 337,410 shares of company stock valued at $96,626,954. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

Shares of ANET stock traded up $17.96 on Friday, hitting $314.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,518,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $280.49 and its 200-day moving average is $252.73. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.42 and a 52-week high of $316.22.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

