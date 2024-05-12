Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 160 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,570 shares of company stock worth $36,752,777 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.74.

Chubb Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CB traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $254.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,872. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.71 and a 1 year high of $260.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.63.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

