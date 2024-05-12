Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 248 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,483 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of FDX traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $265.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,092,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,740. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $213.80 and a 1-year high of $291.27.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total value of $1,769,882.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,277.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

