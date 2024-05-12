CB Financial Services, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:CBFV)

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

CB Financial Services has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CB Financial Services has a payout ratio of 44.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CB Financial Services to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

CB Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of CB Financial Services stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.53. 1,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,715. CB Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02. The company has a market cap of $115.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBFV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on CB Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 5th.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

