Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $11,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 142,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,469,000 after purchasing an additional 37,302 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,942,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,703,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,274,000 after buying an additional 16,224 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total value of $995,001.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,448.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

BATS CBOE traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.06. The stock had a trading volume of 587,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.46 and its 200 day moving average is $180.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.33 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

