Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

A number of research firms have commented on CLS. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Celestica in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Celestica from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Celestica from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $48.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.80. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $51.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Celestica by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,331,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,643,000 after purchasing an additional 64,658 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the first quarter worth $7,504,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the first quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Celestica during the first quarter valued at $315,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

