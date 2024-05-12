Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.19. 510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

Cellcom Israel Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average of $3.82.

About Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular communications services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The Cellular segment offers cellular communications, and cellular equipment and related services. The Fixed-line segment provides infrastructure and internet access, internet-based television, international telephony, landline telephony services, and transmission services for business customers and for telecommunication operators; and conferencing, cloud computing, and server hosting services, as well as IOT solutions.

