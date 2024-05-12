Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $136.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.70 million. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Century Casinos Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CNTY stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. Century Casinos has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNTY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Macquarie raised Century Casinos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities lowered Century Casinos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Casinos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

