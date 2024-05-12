CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Position Boosted by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,187 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in CGI were worth $11,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of CGI by 3.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 6.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CGI by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in CGI by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on GIB. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of CGI from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

CGI Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:GIB traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $102.34. 180,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,042. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.07 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.04.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

