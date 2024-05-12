Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Announces Earnings Results

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22, reports. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. Charles River Laboratories International updated its FY24 guidance to $10.90-11.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 10.900-11.400 EPS.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CRL opened at $228.12 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $161.65 and a 1 year high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total transaction of $1,268,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total transaction of $1,268,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,932 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,663. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 24.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $282.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.38.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

