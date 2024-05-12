Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 510,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 150,105 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Chevron were worth $76,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 15,548.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,202,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,776,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,166,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,761,223,000 after buying an additional 2,244,995 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $348,789,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,235,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,886,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 36.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,614,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,619 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.85.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,490,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,710,711. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.66. The company has a market capitalization of $306.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,247 shares of company stock worth $2,154,164. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.