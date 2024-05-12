Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a growth of 555.4% from the April 15th total of 549,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 132,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC owned 0.41% of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Trading Down 3.3 %

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.27. 569,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,690,069. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CSSE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported ($2.71) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.17 million for the quarter.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Popcornflix Comedy, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

