Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $15.48 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $15.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $14.88. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $55.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2025 earnings at $18.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $16.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $14.91 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $64.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $70.13 EPS.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,300.00 price target (up previously from $2,825.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,500.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,137.12.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $3,239.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,932.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,520.80. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,768.64 and a twelve month high of $3,260.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are set to split on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,100 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.16, for a total transaction of $3,509,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 6,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,185.92, for a total transaction of $20,409,003.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,221,620.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.16, for a total value of $3,509,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,914 shares of company stock worth $46,199,920 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,780,000 after buying an additional 13,513 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 95 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $205,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 69.8% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.