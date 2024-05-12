Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,273 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Chubb worth $69,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,570 shares of company stock valued at $36,752,777 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CB stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $254.84. 660,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,872. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.31. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.71 and a twelve month high of $260.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.74.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

