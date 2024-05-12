Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $41.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CHUY. StockNews.com raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens began coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chuy’s from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.29.

NASDAQ CHUY opened at $28.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $484.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.68. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $43.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average of $33.91.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 13.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 317,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 37,076 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $858,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Chuy’s by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 4.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

