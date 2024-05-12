Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 11,089 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 92,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Cielo Waste Solutions Stock Up 1.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 9.95 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$32.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 3.05.

Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cielo Waste Solutions Company Profile

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. operates as a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company in Canada. It converts and transforms waste feedstocks, including organic material and wood derivative waste into fuel, such as diesel, naphtha, and kerosene. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp. and changed its name to Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

