Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.86.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRUS

Cirrus Logic Trading Up 2.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $106.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.84. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $107.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $299,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $548,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. MQS Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.0% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 13.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cirrus Logic

(Get Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.