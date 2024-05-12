Citigroup Boosts Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target to $138.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WYNN. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.62.

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 0.8 %

WYNN stock opened at $96.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.98 and a 200-day moving average of $95.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.91. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $81.65 and a 12-month high of $112.25.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.70%.

Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $157,305,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 20,031.9% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 506,519 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $46,807,000 after buying an additional 504,003 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,449,064 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $133,908,000 after acquiring an additional 248,820 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,657.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 259,958 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $24,023,000 after acquiring an additional 245,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,028,618 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,127,456,000 after acquiring an additional 166,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

