Citigroup Raises Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target to $38.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MIRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.73.

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.76. The stock had a trading volume of 429,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,228. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.09. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $69.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.73 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.46% and a negative net margin of 69.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $111,017.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,013 shares in the company, valued at $748,535.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $111,017.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,535.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 627,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

