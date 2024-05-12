Citigroup Trims Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Target Price to $52.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Rapid7 from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.73.

Rapid7 Trading Down 0.2 %

RPD opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.55. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $35.22 and a 1-year high of $61.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.52 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rapid7

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $1,006,420.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,541,261.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $1,683,751.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,665,206.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $1,006,420.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,841 shares in the company, valued at $11,541,261.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid7

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Rapid7 by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Rapid7 by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Rapid7 by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 2.4% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 28,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

